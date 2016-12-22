Senate report: Drug price spikes threaten patient health, economic stability

Source: USA TODAY

“Staggering hikes as high as 5000% in prices of some prescription drugs threaten the health of Americans who can’t afford vital medicines as well as the broader economic stability of households across the U.S., a new congressional report warned Wednesday. The findings by the Senate Special on Aging summarize the panel’s 2016 investigation of records from four pharmaceutical companies and public hearings that focused on sudden price spikes in decades-old medications and the pricing decisions imposed by drug industry entrepreneur Martin Shkreli and others healthcare industry executives. Turing Pharmaceuticals and Retrophin (RTRX), two firms once headed by Shkreli, embattled drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) and Rodelis Therapeutics are among companies that dramatically raised prices on some decades-old, off-patent drugs they acquired and controlled through monopoly business models, the report said.” (12/21/16)

