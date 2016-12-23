What Trump could learn from Nixon

Source: USA Today

by Barry M Blechman

“Democrats beyond a certain age, reeling from the recent president election, might recall the enmity and contempt with which they viewed another polarizing president, Richard Nixon. And, perhaps, they take some solace from the fact that after they suffered under his rule for more than five years, Nixon was driven from office — forced to resign in 1974 because of his wanton disregard for basic principles of America’s democracy. Now they have another reason to be angry at him: Surprisingly, Nixon was an early booster of Donald Trump’s career in politics. Back in 1987, in a personally addressed and signed note, the disgraced former president lauded a Trump TV performance and cited his wife’s belief that whenever Trump decided to run for office, he’d win.” (12/21/16)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2016/12/21/nixon-trump-russia-china-realist-column/95616828