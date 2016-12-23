Trump’s tweets a threat to national security

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

“The Washington Post has created a nifty tool designed to address one of the novel problems of our political era: a president-elect who persistently uses Twitter to spread lies. A web-browser extension for Chrome and Firefox, RealDonaldContext annotates some of Trump’s tweets with fact-checking from the Post. For instance, last month Trump tweeted, ‘In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.’ Below that, if you use the extension, is a note saying, ‘This is incorrect or false,’ with this explication: ‘Trump didn’t win in a landslide in any sense — but more importantly there is absolutely no evidence that there were a significant number of votes cast illegally, much less ‘millions’ of them.'” (12/21/16)

https://newrepublic.com/article/139429/trumps-tweets-threat-national-security