CNN’s new book a Master Class in how not to cover an election

Source: In These Times

by: Chris Lehmann

“Imagine a Charlie Sheen guide to sobriety. Or a Bernie Madoff handbook for risk-free investing. CNN’s ‘Unprecedented: The Election That Changed Everything,’ the first insta-book purporting to definitively interpret the 2016 presidential campaign, poses pretty much the same paradox. Yes, that’s right: Jeff Zucker’s CNN (which cruised to historic, and historically profitable, ratings with its Trumppacked 2016 campaign coverage; which broadcast acres of unfiltered Trump rally footage in what amounted to a lavish in-kind campaign donation; and which retained Trump campaign operative Corey Lewandowski as an on-air news analyst — thereby permanently degrading the meaning of both ‘news’ and ’analysis’) is now gamely stepping forward to explain just how it was that an authoritarian, demagogic bigot with a long record of sexual predation won the U.S. presidency. The true wonderment here is that the text isn’t just the old bully’s admonition to ‘stop hitting yourself,’ repeated in different fonts and typefaces across the coffee-table volume’s 288 pages.” (12/21/16)

