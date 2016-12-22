Larry Kudlow: Trickle downer of the week

Source: The American Prospect

by: Justin Miller

“If we needed a clearer signal that Donald Trump’s administration will go all in for amped-up trickle-down economics (that is, tax cuts for the rich, deregulation for the corporations, and wage suppression for everyone else) consider that the president-elect is likely to tap Larry Kudlow to chair his White House Council of Economic Advisers. For those who aren’t familiar with him, Kudlow is a prolific cable news commentator who has a stellar reputation for being wrong — a lot. Given that he has no formal education in economics, Kudlow also neatly fits Trump’s preference for putting ‘unconventional’ people (i.e., he sees them frequently on cable news) to top White House posts.” (12/21/16)

