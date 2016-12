Source: Free Talk Live

“Lawrence Reed from FEE Joins Us to Discuss Venezuela Socialism, Denmark, and the Latest from FEE :: Trump Opinions :: National Legalization of Cannabis? :: Sierra Leone :: Women and Liberty :: Secession :: Municipal Corporations :: Ron Paul :: Christmas and Materialism :: Conspiracy Convictions :: Christmas Depression.” [Flash audio or MP3] (12/21/16)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2016-12-21