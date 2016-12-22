Is your war support rational?

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Michael S Rozeff

“If you (or a commentator or your political representative or an executive official) support entering into a war, is your support in accordance with a firm and accurate understanding of the war? Is the war a war that’s being initiated rationally? By rational, we mean the standard kinds of things: cogent, sensible, common sense, sound, judicious, prudent. I’m not asking if the war is just. I’m asking about considerations that precede that question. ” (12/22/16)

