Netanyahu urges US to veto UN resolution against illegal squats

Source: New Indian Express

“Israel’s prime minister has called on the United States to use its veto at the United Nations to block a draft resolution against West Bank settlements [sic]. The Security Council is expected to vote on the resolution, proposed by Egypt, on Thursday. It demands a halt to Israeli [squatting] activities in Palestinian territory and declares that all existing [squats] ‘have no legal validity’ and are ‘a flagrant violation’ of international law.” (12/22/16)

