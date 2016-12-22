Let’s stand by the Christmas strikers

Source: spiked

by Brendan O’Neill

“It is precisely the ability of ordinary people to bring parts of society to a standstill that unnerves Labour, and of course the Conservatives. Tory transport minister Chris Grayling even hinted at introducing new strike-busting laws (though he was swiftly reined in by Downing Street, giving the lie to the radical-left fantasy that Theresa May is the new Maggie and we’re back to the 1980s era of Tories tussling to the death with unions). Where Labour pays lip service to the right to strike but wishes it wasn’t exercised in such a ‘disastrous’ way, Grayling openly suggests undermining this right. Neither side treats the right to strike seriously, as a means for working people to make demands and secure a better standard of living and working from bosses who aren’t just moralistic Scrooges, as they appear in Labour’s Disneyfied dream of mean managers vs pathetic workers, but are often pretty ruthless reducers of wages and enforcers of untenable working conditions.” (12/22/16)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/lets-stand-by-the-christmas-strikers/