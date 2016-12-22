Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

“Confucius said that our first task is to ‘rectify the language.’ That amounts to word control, but we probably should not take that too literally. We cannot ‘control the language.’ Instead, we should take caution: error often rests upon improper word choice. Take as an example not word control, but … Gun control. Which, Thomas Sowell reminds us, isn’t what it seems to be.” (12/22/16)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2016/12/22/the-truth-about-gun-control/