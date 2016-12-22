US regime returns Alibaba to “our palm-greasing intellectual property monopolists don’t like” list

Source: Gulf News [UAE]

“The United States on Wednesday returned Taobao, China’s most popular consumer-to-consumer shopping website, to its blacklist of ‘notorious marketplaces’ known for the sale of counterfeit [sic] goods and violations of intellectual property [sic] rights [sic]. The move by the US Trade Representative’s office against the online bazaar run by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd followed complaints from US and international trade groups for apparel and luxury goods that Taobao was not doing enough to police sales of fakes [sic] and pirated [sic] products.” (12/22/16)

http://gulfnews.com/business/sectors/retail/us-returns-alibaba-website-to-market-blacklist-1.1950247