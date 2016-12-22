Governments are demanding more and more user data from Facebook

Source: Business Insider

“Governments are demanding more and more data from Facebook about its users. On Wednesday, the social network said that government requests [sic] for user account data rose 27% in the first half of 2016 compared to the second half of last year. And that H2 2015 figure was already up 13% on the first half of 2015. In the most recent report, US law enforcement agencies topped the list as being most demanding.” (12/22/16)

