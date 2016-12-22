Anticipating assault on its corporate welfare check, Planned Parenthood rallies dupes

Source: Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel

“Planned Parenthood is rallying supporters in anticipation of attempts by opponents in Congress to strip its federal funding. A Republican majority in both houses of Congress and a Donald Trump administration are causing concerns that an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act will include a renewed attack on Planned Parenthood. … The organization, which has four offices in southern Maine, relies on federal funds for about 40 percent of its budget, [Nicole Clegg, vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood Northern New England, said. Nationally, the group receives about $450 million in federal money a year and provides care to 2.5 million people.” (12/22/16)

