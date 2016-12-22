Trump is already ditching his movement

Source: National Review

by David French

“We are one month from inauguration day, and it looks like the Donald Trump revolution is already almost over. In its place is a globalist establishment led by a rogue tweeter. Doubt me? Let’s review the great causes that motivated his base. Since winning the White House, Trump has not ‘burned it down.’ Instead, he’s ‘built it up.’ Trump’s anti-establishment candidacy has put the establishment in charge.” (12/21/16)

