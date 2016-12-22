Forensic science is a mess, and the Justice Department wants to keep it that way

Source: Reason

by CJ Ciaramella

“A White House council has declared junk science all too common in the criminal justice system, but the Department of Justice is refusing to implement recommendations that would increase safeguards against scientifically invalid testimony and require greater disclosure of misconduct and shoddy work. In September the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology (PCAST) released a report finding ‘a dismaying frequency of instances of use of forensic evidence’ — such as analyses of hair, bite marks, and shoe prints — ‘that do not pass an objective test of scientific validity.’ This is not just a theoretical problem. Last year, the FBI admitted that nearly every one of the experts at its microscopic hair analysis lab had given scientifically invalid testimony. The breaches affected almost 270 cases. Of those, 32 defendants were sentenced to death, and 14 were executed or died in prison.” (for publication 01/17)

http://reason.com/archives/2016/12/22/forensic-science-is-a-mess-and