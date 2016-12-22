How would the baby in a manger fare in the American police state?

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by John W Whitehead

“Jesus was good. He was caring. He had powerful, profound things to say — things that would change how we view people, alter government policies and change the world. He went around helping the poor. And when confronted by those in authority, he did not shy away from speaking truth to power. Jesus was born into a police state not unlike the growing menace of the American police state. But what if Jesus, the revered preacher, teacher, radical and prophet, had been born 2,000 years later? How would Jesus’ life have been different had he be born and raised in the American police state?” (12/22/16)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/baby-manger-fare-american-police-state/