Source: Authority!

by TImothy J Taylor

“Since ten years ago now, O’Reilly has been fighting against an imaginary ‘War on Christmas.’ Now he boasts that he and the ‘good guys’ have won that war, but that ‘insurgents’ still remain. By ‘insurgents’ he means anyone who doesn’t say the words ‘Merry Christmas’ at Christmas time. Such people are warring against Christmas in Bill’s mind — that means war.” (12/22/16)

http://authoritycon.blogspot.com/2016/12/bill-oreillys-war.html