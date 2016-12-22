Airbus finalizes Iran Air order for 100 planes

Source: USA Today

“Airbus announced Thursday that Iran Air signed a firm contract for 100 aircraft, with deliveries to begin in early 2017. The order is part of an enormous addition of planes to the state-owned airline, with Boeing selling 80 planes. … But the orders, which required U.S. government approval because of technology aboard the planes, remain contentious in Congress. Some U.S. lawmakers contend the sales should be blocked because Iran remains listed as a sponsor of terrorism, and could use the planes to transport weapons and troops.” (12/22/16)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/flights/todayinthesky/2016/12/22/airbus-finalizes-iran-air-order-100-planes/95742554/