CO: Secretary of State recommends charges for “faithless elector”

Source: The Hill

“Colorado’s secretary of State has referred a ‘faithless’ elector to the state attorney general for investigation. Instead of voting for Colorado winner Hillary Clinton when electors met Monday, elector Michael Baca wrote in Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s name. A Denver judge replaced Baca with an alternate elector who backed Clinton. … Colorado’s deputy secretary of State Suzanne Staiert said in a Wednesday statement that Baca was in ‘violation’ of the an [sic] oath he had taken to vote for the candidate who won the state, according to a statement released Wednesday.” (12/21/16)

