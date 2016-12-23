MO: New law makes schoolyard fights a felony

Source: Free Thought Project

“On January 1, 2017, the state of Missouri will implement a public school policy sure to accelerate the descent into police state dystopia. The Hazelwood School District put out a memo to parents and guardians stating that, according to Missouri statute, fights at school or on buses will be treated as felonies — which can result in up to four years of prison, fines or probation.” (12/21/16)

