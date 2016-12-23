The Tom Woods Show, episode 808

Source: The Tom Woods Show

“Michael Rectenwald, a professor of liberal studies at New York University who describes himself as a lifelong left-liberal, took to Twitter not long ago to express his disgust with political correctness, safe spaces, and SJW intimidation. You can imagine the response from those tolerant lovers of diversity. But he had the last laugh.” [various formats] (12/21/16)

http://tomwoods.com/ep-808-deplorable-nyu-professor-wins-victory-over-sjws/