Donald Trump learns to love the swamp

by David A Graham

“Donald Trump was always wary about draining the swamp. ‘I told this story, I hated that expression,’ he said in Raleigh, North Carolina, on the eve of the election. ‘I said, ‘No way I’m going to say that. That’s so hokey.’ I said it and the place went crazy. I said it to another place and it went crazy. Then I said it with more confidence and the place went wild. Now I love the expression, I think it’s genius.’ Now that he’s president-elect, it seems like Trump is leaning more toward his original feeling. You don’t hear much talk about draining the swamp coming from Trump Tower, and many of the actions pursued by Trump and his confidants suggest they’re perfectly happy with the state of the swamp.” (12/22/16)

