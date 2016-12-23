Colombia: Guerrilla leader says FARC won’t give up weapons

Source: PanAm Post

“FARC’s Chief Negotiator Ivan Marquez reportedly said FARC will not be giving up weapons to the government. ‘There will be no giving up of weapons,’ he said. ‘You will not see a FARC guerrilla delivering representatives of the high government a rifle or machine gun.’ He said weapons carry a symbol of resistance for them, and so would they will be put away ‘far from use,’ but won’t be giving them up anytime soon.”

https://panampost.com/adriana-peralta/2016/12/21/colombia-peace-deal-failing-guerrilla-leader-says-farc-wont-give-up-weapons/