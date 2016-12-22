Trump’s economic plan is a betrayal of the people who voted for him

Source: CounterPunch

by Mike Whitney

“Trump’s economic plan has sent stocks ripping higher for six weeks straight. But what’s going to happen to stock prices when Congress gives Trump’s plan a big thumbs down? Has anyone thought about that yet? And what about the Fed? Does anyone seriously think that Fed chairman Janet Yellen is going to sit on her hands while Trump launches a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that triggers a sudden burst of growth followed by a sharp uptick in inflation? No, Yellen’s not going to sit on her hands. She’s going to raise rates to prevent the economy from overheating which is going to throw cold water on Trump’s pro-growth government-spending plan.” (12/22/16)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2016/12/22/trumps-economic-plan-is-a-betrayal-of-the-people-who-voted-for-him/