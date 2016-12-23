Trump babbles nonsense about nukes

Source: Bloomberg

“President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. should enlarge its nuclear arsenal, an apparent reversal of a decades-long reduction of the nation’s atomic weaponry that came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country’s arsenal should also be strengthened. ‘The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to it senses regarding nukes,’ Trump said in a Twitter post.” [editor’s note: The only reason to keep any nukes around is as a deterrent, and anything more than a handful for that purpose is both a waste and a risk – TLK] (12/22/16)

