Obama pulls regs that could have fueled “Muslim registry” under Trump

Source: Politico

“The Obama administration is removing dormant government regulations that some immigrant rights and civil liberties advocates feared could be used by President-elect Donald Trump to establish registration requirements for immigrant Muslims living in the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security filed an official notice Thursday that it is deleting the published rules for the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System, a program the Bush administration used in 2002 and 2003 to require male foreigners over 16 from 25 largely Muslim-majority countries to register with U.S. immigration authorities.” (12/22/16)

