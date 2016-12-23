How to unite in spite of Trump

Source: USA Today

by John Inazu

“The philosopher Alasdair MacIntyre once described modern politics as ‘civil war carried on by other means.’ Indeed, political disagreements in this country are usually settled with words rather than with violence. No matter how deep the divide, we maintain a modest unity in our ability to disagree. But this basic agreement requires enough of us to believe it and to act in good faith toward maintaining it. The urgent question in the background of every transition of power, but foregrounded with this one, is whether we will continue with politics as ‘civil war carried on by other means’ or lapse into a much bleaker alternative. There are a number of troubling signs — flaring in post-election protests and now manifested in bombastic rhetoric — that we’re inching toward a darker period of division.” (12/22/16)

