Experts: Trump won’t stop California’s legal cannabis industry

Source: Smell the Truth

“The impending Trump presidential administration may come with a number of concerns, but making weed illegal again won’t be one of them, industry experts suggest. President-elect Donald Trump will likely not use his resources to change state marijuana laws, according to a note shared on the International Cannabis Business Conference website. ‘Despite the obvious thrill he gets from antagonizing opponents, the truth is the Donald wants to be popular,” writes cannabis law reform advocate and ICBC’s director of content, Anthony Johnson. ‘And there is no more popular political issue today than marijuana legalization. Johnson believes that Trump will likely embrace the legal cannabis market due to its potential to generate billions into the economy.” (12/22/16)

