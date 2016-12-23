Reid blasts “worthless” DNC in blistering critique of Wasserman-Schultz

Source: Raw Story

“In a sign that Democrats have begun to face party failures that may have helped Donald Trump win the Presidency, outgoing Senator Harry Reid let loose on the DNC and its former head, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. Speaking with Nevada Public Radio, Reid declared, ‘I believe one of the failures of Democratic Party has been the DNC, the Democratic National Committee has been worthless. They do nothing to help state parties, which should be the main goal they have.’ He goes on to note their lack to involvement in helping prop up state Democrats in Nevada.” (12/22/16)

