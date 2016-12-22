NC: Republicans accuse Dems of “hypocrisy” after “bathroom bill” repeal falls apart

Source: Fox News

“North Carolina Republican leaders are blasting their Democratic colleagues after a supposedly bipartisan deal to repeal the state’s ‘bathroom bill’ limiting LGBT protections collapsed Wednesday night, with every Senate Democrat balking in the end. Both sides were pointing fingers in the aftermath of the unproductive special session, called specifically to consider repeal legislation for the law known as House Bill 2. The law omits gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people from state anti-discrimination protections, bars local governments from passing broad non-discrimination ordinances covering them, and orders transgender people to use bathrooms and showers that align with their sex at birth.” (12/22/16)

