Star Wars, capitalism and “benign dictatorship”

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Kevin Carson

“[A]t the Washington Post (‘The destruction of Alderaan was completely justified,’ Oct. 29, 2015), Sonny Bunch developed the parallel to Hiroshima apologetics by arguing that the attack on Alderaan was a proportional use of force. He echoes, perhaps unconsciously, the specious argument that the only alternative to Truman’s atomic bombing would have been a costly amphibious invasion of the Home Islands: ‘putting boots on the ground’ on Alderaan would have led to high Imperial casualties. And, drawing on the Iraq precedent, he argues that an invasion would have led to regional destabilization and perhaps a Jedi-led equivalent of ISIS operating out of Alderaan. … Last’s admiration for the Empire’s ‘meritocracy’ is also typical neocon Hamiltonian nonsense. To such managerialists, any system of stratification is justified so long as it’s possible for the most cunning and driven to claw their way up through it. It doesn’t matter whether the structure of power is objectively necessary to meet human needs, or the snapshot of power and wealth distribution at any given time is just or rational — just so long as there is ‘social mobility.'” (12/22/16)

https://c4ss.org/content/47334