Source: Heartland Institute

by Bartlett Cleland

“An old Steve Martin comedy routine summarizes the future of high-speed data — ‘Let’s get small.’ Small cell technology, small antennas, will be deployed everywhere for faster, more complete coverage. This advance to 5G will better enable more capable, efficient and intelligent capabilities, an increase in network reliability, reduced latency (the delay in the transmission of data), and is capable of serving a greater number of wireless devices than current technology. … State governments must provide regulatory certainty for the deployment of small cell infrastructure, for the 5G network, and work with local governments and businesses to streamline local jurisdiction application processes.” (12/22/16)

http://blog.heartland.org/2016/12/this-wireless-future/