Exodus 20:13

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

“Obviously, the church and state were not always separate things; if they had been, we wouldn’t today have the phrase ‘separation of church and state.’ However, we’d be delusional to suggest that the separation of church and state has been total, throughout the world or throughout the United States. In fact, many sects within Christianity attempt to legislate based on the moral values that they (correctly or incorrectly) say stem from their religion. North Carolina’s transgender restroom law comes to mind, and anti-sodomy laws have only recently been repealed. In order to carry out and enforce this fundamentalist morality, it is often necessary to break that morality, as we mentioned above. In order to carry out the moral proclamation ‘Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live,’ it is necessary to break the moral proclamation ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ This is why the state, much as the deity we mentioned earlier, gets a pass on its own moral statements.” (12/22/16)

https://anarchistshemale.com/2016/12/22/exodus-2013/