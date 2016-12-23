Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Brittany Hunter

“In the last several months, Obama has commuted a record number of prisoners, incarcerated for a variety of crimes including both violent and nonviolent offenses. Given the current state of our broken justice system — where offenders receive sentences which far exceed the extent of their crimes and many probably never belonged behind bars in the first place — President Obama’s commutations are surely admirable. However, the President’s actions do nothing to address the real problems facing our country’s incarcerated population. Rather than tackle the issues which created our current predicament, such as mandatory minimum sentencing policies, the war on drugs, or the epidemic of overcriminalization plaguing the nation, the President has waited until his last term in office to grant clemency to prisoners, instead of preventing similar situations from occurring time and time again.” (12/22/16)

https://fee.org/articles/commutations-are-not-enough-to-fix-our-broken-criminal-justice-system/