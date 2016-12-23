Happy Birthday to RRND!

Dear readers,

We turn 14 today! The first edition of Rational Review News Digest went out on Monday, December 23, 2002. Of course, our history goes back another decade and change beyond that to Libernet circa 1991, followed by (and acquired/incorporated by) Freedom News Daily from the mid-1990s until Thursday, December 19, 2002 (yes, we put together RRND over a single weekend to ensure the freedom movement didn’t lose its daily newspaper).

So, welcome to the first issue of Volume XV — and we’re celebrating with a new version of the web site, now located back at our old original home …

http://rationalreview.com

… which is one of three reasons today is a “web-only” edition (we’d like you to come see it).

The two major changes:

* We’ve gone back to breaking out audio and video as their own category. For a few years there, we saw little enough audio and video content that we decided to just fold it all back into the Commentary section. These days there are usually at least five podcasts or video presentations to fill out their own category. So now instead of “News” and “Commentary,” the sections will be “News,” “Opinion” and “Podcast & Video.”

* Our RSS feeds are now MUCH more functional. For years, we used a WordPress feature known as “custom fields” to enter our stories with source, author and link as separate items. Now they’re all incorporated in the body of posts, which means that instead of only being able to click thru to the RRND page for a story, you should be able to go access the stories at source from your RSS reader.

The second reason for the “web-only” edition is that hey, it’s the Friday before Christmas. I’m giving our editors next week off, but you’ll probably see some content, and a short email edition, each day. have a merry Christmas, or whatever holiday you celebrate, or heck, just a nice relaxing end of year time!

You know the third reason, of course:

Our year-end fundraiser is in full swing and, to be honest, progress has slowed to a crawl. We’re stuck at $1,335.50 toward our goal (by December 31) of $5,000.

The beatings will continue until morale improves! Er, well, more like “remember, the freedom movement’s daily newspaper is a reader-supported publication and reader-supported means YOU.”

Every non-holiday weekday (for 14 years now under this label and 25 years now altogether) we’ve put RRND/FND in your email inbox (as well as, over time, the web, Facebook, Twitter and Liberty.me editions). If you consider this publication valuable (if you subscribe by email, or visit the web site frequently, you presumably do), please return some of that value at:

http://rationalreview.com/support-rrnd

Once again, happy holidays to all of you, and thank you for 14 (or 25) years of your attention and support!

Yours in liberty,

Tom Knapp

Publisher

Rational Review News Digest / Freedom News Daily