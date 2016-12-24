Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

“The festival of Hanukkah begins tomorrow at sundown; Christmas is on Sunday. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, a time to spend with family and friends, to appreciate what’s most important in life. And maybe even to forget about politics for a bit. But remember one political or historical thing this holiday season: in addition to its religious significance for Christians, Americans share an excellent historical reason to celebrate on Christmas day.” (12/23/16)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2016/12/23/capturing-christmas/