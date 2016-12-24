Donald Trump is ruining Christmas

Source: The Week

by Shikha Dalmia

“I am a Hindu, my husband a Jew. So which religious holiday do we celebrate? Why, Christmas, of course! Every year, we get the obligatory tree and open presents while sipping eggnog and listening to Nat King Cole’s Christmas album. Later in the day, we bake shortbread cookies with our (Christian) friends and dine over lamb rogan josh and pulao. In short, we may not celebrate this national holiday in a traditional American way (whatever that means), but we have no trouble doing so, much less saying Merry Christmas. But in Donald Trump’s America, millions of Americans like us who have embraced Christmas voluntarily will become involuntary recruits in his War for Christmas. In the long run that won’t save the holiday, it will doom it.” (12/23/16)

http://theweek.com/articles/668662/donald-trump-ruining-christmas