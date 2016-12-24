No gays or Catholics allowed!

Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by James Taylor

“The Republican Party is considering trying to pass the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA) once Trump takes office. This Act, if passed as worded, will have some interesting and unintended consequences for Catholics — who, with the Act’s obvious target of gay people, could become legitimate targets of discrimination. The FADA ‘prohibits the federal government from taking discriminatory action against a person on the basis that such person believes or acts in accordance with a religious belief or moral conviction that: (1) marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, or (2) sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage.’ In Catholic canon law consecrated virgins and religious women (i.e., members of Catholic religious communities) are considered to be legally married to Jesus. (See Canons 604 and 607 in The Code of Canon Law.) The Catholic Church thus does not believe that ‘marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman’ since it recognizes the polygamous union of Jesus with multiple consecrated virgins and religious women.” (12/23/16)

http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2016/12/no-gays-catholics-allowed/