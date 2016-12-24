China: Regime demands $29 million bribe from GM

Source: Detroit Free Press

“One week after media reports that China was investigating an automaker’s alleged ‘anti-competitive’ behavior, China levied a fine of $29 million (201 million yuan) on Shanghai General Motors for violating anti-monopoly rules. The Shanghai Price Bureau said Friday that Shanghai GM, the U.S. automaker’s venture with state-owned Shanghai Automotive Industries Corp., improperly suppressed competition by enforcing minimum prices dealers were allowed to charge for Cadillac, Chevrolet and Buick models.” (12/23/16)

http://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/general-motors/2016/12/23/china-general-motors-monopoly/95788648/