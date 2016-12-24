Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse to pay off consumers, US bureaucrats

Source: Seattle Times

“Nine years after the collapse of the U.S. housing market sent shockwaves through the global economy, two European banks have agreed to offer American homeowners and borrowers billions of dollars’ worth of help under a settlement related to the sale of risky securities that helped spark the 2008 crisis. Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse said Friday they agreed to the tentative settlements with the U.S. Justice Department over their dealings in mortgage-backed bonds. Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest, agreed to pay $7.2 billion — $3.1 billion in fines and $4.1 billion in consumer relief. That relief could include easier terms on loan repayments terms for homeowners and borrowers. Neither Deutsche nor Credit Suisse, which agreed to a similar settlement under which it would pay $5.3 billion, including $2.8 billion in consumer relief, provided details on what the consumer compensation would entail.” (12/23/16)

