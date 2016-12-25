About that foreign meddling in US presidential elections …

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L. Knapp

“So we had an election and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won it. If I had all the ink that’s been spilled on why and how Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, I’d be an ink tycoon. Much of what passes for analysis focuses on alleged ‘foreign meddling’ in the election. There certainly was some of that. There always is. But some meddlers get more attention than others.” (12/24/16)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/8851