CA: Man fights DUI charge for driving under influence of caffeine

12/25/2016   News

Source: Guardian [UK]

“Caffeine may be the ‘nootropic’ brain drug of choice in Silicon Valley, but an hour’s drive north in Solano County, California, the stimulant could get you charged with driving under the influence. That is according to defense attorney Stacey Barrett, speaking on behalf of her client, Joseph Schwab. After being pulled over on 5 August 2015, Schwab was charged by the Solano County district attorney with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a drug. Almost 18 months later, Schwab is preparing to go to trial. The only evidence the DA has provided of his intoxication is a blood test showing the presence of caffeine.” (12/24/16)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/dec/24/california-dui-caffeine-lawsuit-solano-county

    Caffeine is not the nootropic of choice of silicon valley…lol

    The dirty little secret of DWI(driving while impaired) laws is that it can be anything. Utterly discretionary. Most prosecutors won’t pursue things like caffeine it if they think the defendant has the wherewithal to challenge it in court because of career record stats and all. But if they want to be assholes, they certainly can. I would assume the defendant can beat it in court, but it is going to cost the poor sap 20K+ in fees and costs to mount a trial defense.