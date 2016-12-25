CA: Man fights DUI charge for driving under influence of caffeine

Source: Guardian [UK]

“Caffeine may be the ‘nootropic’ brain drug of choice in Silicon Valley, but an hour’s drive north in Solano County, California, the stimulant could get you charged with driving under the influence. That is according to defense attorney Stacey Barrett, speaking on behalf of her client, Joseph Schwab. After being pulled over on 5 August 2015, Schwab was charged by the Solano County district attorney with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a drug. Almost 18 months later, Schwab is preparing to go to trial. The only evidence the DA has provided of his intoxication is a blood test showing the presence of caffeine.” (12/24/16)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/dec/24/california-dui-caffeine-lawsuit-solano-county