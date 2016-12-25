Obama’s clemency problem — and ours

Source: The Intercept

by Liliana Segura

“Obama’s clemency project was ostensibly born of the recognition that, as then-Attorney General Eric Holder put it in 2013, ‘too many Americans go to too many prisons for far too long, and for no truly good law enforcement reason.’ At the time, Holder promised the Obama administration was ‘fundamentally rethinking the notion of mandatory minimum sentences for drug-related crimes.’ But when it comes to the president’s pardon power — the one place where Obama could directly address the problem — there are few signs of a transformation. Instead, the White House has promoted a story about exceptionalism: The president has proven exceptionally merciful and the clemency recipients are uniquely deserving — even extraordinary.” (12/24/16)

https://theintercept.com/2016/12/24/obamas-clemency-problem-and-ours/