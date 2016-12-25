We value things that inherently have no value

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

“[W]hat is age but a measurement of how much time one has spent on Earth? What value does it really have? None. Yet enormous importance is being placed in it; a person’s age is being given ridiculously high value and is being used to determine what that person ‘should’ be allowed to do. … I get it. We humans like our laws and moral maxims neat and tidy. It doesn’t matter that this means that a guy one day ‘should not’ be allowed to consume alcohol because he is only 20 years and 364 days old. It doesn’t matter that the difference between a 20 year old and a 21 year old isn’t a year but is a single day, a single hour, a single minute.” (12/24/16)

