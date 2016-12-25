Source: Independent Institute

by Sam Staley

“My own views probably map closely with those of Amy Sturgis … who has discussed ways the sprawling Star Wars universe has facilitated broad, cultural myth building around an anti-authoritarian ethic despite the creators’ ambivalence toward capitalism or a truly libertarian understanding of freedom. George Lucas may be a skeptic, but his story focuses on how individuals work together to fight totalitarianism. The emphasis on individual identity in service to a larger public good gives some libertarians pause, but the central thrust of the story in still focused on protecting individual freedom. Rogue One adds to this by highlighting and honoring the courage and sacrifices of individuals with smaller parts in the overall universe but whose actions have profound implications for the outcome.” (12/23/16)

http://blog.independent.org/2016/12/23/rogue-one-is-rousing-addition-to-star-wars-saga/