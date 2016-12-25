Rogue One is rousing addition to Star Wars saga

by Sam Staley

“My own views probably map closely with those of Amy Sturgis … who has discussed ways the sprawling Star Wars universe has facilitated broad, cultural myth building around an anti-authoritarian ethic despite the creators’ ambivalence toward capitalism or a truly libertarian understanding of freedom. George Lucas may be a skeptic, but his story focuses on how individuals work together to fight totalitarianism. The emphasis on individual identity in service to a larger public good gives some libertarians pause, but the central thrust of the story in still focused on protecting individual freedom. Rogue One adds to this by highlighting and honoring the courage and sacrifices of individuals with smaller parts in the overall universe but whose actions have profound implications for the outcome.” (12/23/16)

  dL

    Not really a star wars fan. However, most Hollywood content is separate from the political beliefs of the content producers because the latter does not make for “good story.” Indeed, it would be parody. What “hero” wakes in the morning saying, “thank god the water I drink and shower with is regulated water, the food I eat is inspected by the FDA, etc”

    Could you imagine Batman saying: “Alfred, I cannot in good conscience take out an EPA non-compliant Batmobile onto the public roads. It would betray the public trust.”

    In the case of Star Wars, we could dispense with the current backstory of the force hocus pocus and merely have Darth Vader play the hero as the chief enforcer of the Galactic Environmental Protection Bureau chasing down non-compliant rebel ships like the millennium falcon. Then the good side of the force could be collective regulatory will and Vader its supreme mystical exerciser. Yeah, they would really be lining up to watch that, lol.

    A few years ago, I read a quote from Lucas describing his taxes as “communist.” So, I’m not sure how much of a “skeptic” he actually is. If he was a true blue proggie and wrote stories that reflected proggie good vs evil, then he never would have had to worry about ‘dem taxes…