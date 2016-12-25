Source: Libertarian Institute

by Craig Cantoni

“Go ahead and call me cuckoo, and I’ll agree with you. After all, only a nut would get up at 4:30 in the morning of Christmas Eve and do research that the local media should do but will never do. The research was to determine who in my zip code got federal grants, contracts, and loans during the year and who will get them next year. Let’s call these Christmas gifts from the federal government. Actually, the research only takes a couple of minutes, which apparently is too much time for the local media to do its job.” (12/24/16)

