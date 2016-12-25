Egypt: Regime confirms Al Jazeera producer’s arrest for “provoking sedition”

Source: Reuters

“Egypt confirmed on Sunday that it had arrested an Al Jazeera news producer, accusing him of ‘provoking sedition’ on behalf of the Qatar-based broadcaster that it considers a mouthpiece of the banned Muslim Brotherhood. Judicial sources said Mahmoud Hussain, who was detained on Friday, was being held on charges of disturbing public security and spreading false news. … Egypt has arrested several Al Jazeera reporters over the past two years, raising concerns over media freedoms in the country.” (12/25/16)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-egypt-qatar-jazeera-idUSKBN14E0BR