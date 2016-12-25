Israel: Regime summons 14 ambassadors for tantrum over UN vote on illegal squats

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

“Israel has summoned the ambassadors of UN Security Council member states that voted in favour of a resolution condemning settlement [sic] activity, a foreign ministry spokesman said. By way of rebuke of the vote, Israel’s Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman also announced on Sunday that Israel was cutting civilian coordination with [the organization claiming to represent Palestinian Arabs]. … While the resolution contains no sanctions, Israeli officials are concerned it could widen the possibility of prosecution at the International Criminal Court. They are also worried it could encourage some countries to impose sanctions against Israeli settlers and goods produced in the [squats].” (12/25/16)

