In defense of the Electoral College

Source: The American Prospect

by Amel Ahmed

“Electors cast their ballots for Donald Trump this week, but that has not ended calls to revamp or replace the Electoral College. While the disconnect between the electoral and popular votes may be cause for alarm, however, abolishing the Electoral College poses even greater dangers, particularly for liberals. True, the system is imperfect, as evidenced by the mismatch between Hillary Clinton’s popular vote win and Trump’s Electoral College victory — the second such split in 16 years. And yes, in its current incarnation the system tends to favor Republicans. But even when the Electoral College malfunctions, as it did this year, it also protects liberals in often unseen ways. Indeed, the Electoral College is one of the greatest guarantees our system delivers to ensure that minority interests are represented in the office of the presidency.” (12/23/16)

http://prospect.org/article/defense-electoral-college