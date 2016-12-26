Stanford rape judge demonstrates need for judicial independence

Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

“When Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Brock Turner, a Stanford freshman convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster, to six months in jail, three years’ probation and lifetime sex-offender registration in June, it was a national story. Legal insiders knew Turner would serve three months — not six — for a felony assault, which he conveniently blamed on Stanford’s booze-fueled ‘party culture’ rather than his own brutish behavior. Americans looked at the mug shot of Turner and saw the face of arrogance and privilege. Thousands of outraged citizens accused the judge of misconduct as they lodged complaints with California’s Commission on Judicial Performance.” (12/25/16)

